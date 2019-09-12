Cott Corporation (COT) and Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) Contrasting side by side

Both Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) and Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) compete on a level playing field in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cott Corporation 14 0.76 N/A 0.05 250.78 Primo Water Corporation 14 1.71 N/A -1.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cott Corporation and Primo Water Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cott Corporation and Primo Water Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cott Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Primo Water Corporation 0.00% -53.6% -16.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cott Corporation’s 0.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Primo Water Corporation’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cott Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Primo Water Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Cott Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Primo Water Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cott Corporation and Primo Water Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cott Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Primo Water Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Cott Corporation’s upside potential is 39.91% at a $19 average target price. Competitively Primo Water Corporation has an average target price of $17.33, with potential upside of 31.69%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cott Corporation seems more appealing than Primo Water Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.3% of Cott Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of Primo Water Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Cott Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Primo Water Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cott Corporation -0.78% -4.48% -16.08% -14.28% -19.91% -8.25% Primo Water Corporation 6.64% 14.76% -3.46% 13.53% -13.78% 5.42%

For the past year Cott Corporation had bearish trend while Primo Water Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cott Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Primo Water Corporation.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. Its product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice-based products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters. It also provides bottled water, coffee, brewed and iced tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, and filtration equipment to customers in North America, Europe, and Israel. In addition, the company offers contract manufacturing services for beverages. It serves grocery, mass-merchandise, drugstore, wholesale, and convenience store chains, as well as residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. Cott Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers. The Primo Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s products and services were offered at approximately 46,000 combined retail locations. Primo Water Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.