Cott Corporation (COT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) is a company in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Cott Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Cott Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.37% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cott Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cott Corporation 0.00% 0.20% 0.10% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cott Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cott Corporation N/A 14 250.78 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Cott Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Cott Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Cott Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cott Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.25 3.25 2.75

$18.8 is the average price target of Cott Corporation, with a potential upside of 54.35%. The potential upside of the rivals is -0.24%. Based on the results given earlier the research analysts’ view is that Cott Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cott Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cott Corporation -0.78% -4.48% -16.08% -14.28% -19.91% -8.25% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Cott Corporation had bearish trend while Cott Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cott Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Cott Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Cott Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cott Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Cott Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, Cott Corporation’s rivals are 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Cott Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cott Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Cott Corporation.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. Its product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice-based products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters. It also provides bottled water, coffee, brewed and iced tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, and filtration equipment to customers in North America, Europe, and Israel. In addition, the company offers contract manufacturing services for beverages. It serves grocery, mass-merchandise, drugstore, wholesale, and convenience store chains, as well as residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. Cott Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Tampa, Florida.