Cott Corporation (COT) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Comparison side by side

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE), both competing one another are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cott Corporation 13 1.33 111.28M 0.05 250.78 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 323 0.00 4.66M -2.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cott Corporation and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cott Corporation and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cott Corporation 876,910,953.51% 0.2% 0.1% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 1,443,707.79% -3.5% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.91 shows that Cott Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cott Corporation are 1.1 and 0.9. Competitively, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cott Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cott Corporation and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cott Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Cott Corporation is $18, with potential upside of 45.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.3% of Cott Corporation shares and 52.3% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. shares. Cott Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.77% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cott Corporation -0.78% -4.48% -16.08% -14.28% -19.91% -8.25% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 1.12% -5.66% -10.57% 38.62% 105.41% 65.48%

For the past year Cott Corporation had bearish trend while Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cott Corporation beats Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. Its product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice-based products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters. It also provides bottled water, coffee, brewed and iced tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, and filtration equipment to customers in North America, Europe, and Israel. In addition, the company offers contract manufacturing services for beverages. It serves grocery, mass-merchandise, drugstore, wholesale, and convenience store chains, as well as residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. Cott Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Tampa, Florida.