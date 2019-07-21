Cott Corporation (COT) and Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Comparing side by side

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) and Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Beverages – Soft Drinks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cott Corporation 14 0.70 N/A 0.05 271.18 Celsius Holdings Inc. 4 4.96 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cott Corporation and Celsius Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) and Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cott Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Celsius Holdings Inc. 0.00% -126.6% -54.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cott Corporation has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cott Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Celsius Holdings Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Celsius Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cott Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cott Corporation and Celsius Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cott Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Celsius Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19 is Cott Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 54.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cott Corporation and Celsius Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.3% and 47.9% respectively. Cott Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cott Corporation -1.91% -7.86% -12.3% -11.69% -12.74% -0.79% Celsius Holdings Inc. -3.46% 13.2% 27.43% 13.78% -7.08% 28.53%

For the past year Cott Corporation has -0.79% weaker performance while Celsius Holdings Inc. has 28.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Cott Corporation beats Celsius Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. Its product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice-based products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters. It also provides bottled water, coffee, brewed and iced tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, and filtration equipment to customers in North America, Europe, and Israel. In addition, the company offers contract manufacturing services for beverages. It serves grocery, mass-merchandise, drugstore, wholesale, and convenience store chains, as well as residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. Cott Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.