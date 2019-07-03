Costco Whsl New (Put) (COST) Share Value Rose While Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake by $2.17 Million; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose, Farmstead Capital Management Has Increased Position by $6.80 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 1.99 million shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (COST) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 9,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 200 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 9,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 1.20 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,999 shares. Pacific Mngmt holds 14,555 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5.07M shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2,700 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aviance Ltd has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New York-based Miller Howard Invs New York has invested 0.24% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jcic Asset Mngmt owns 75 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Freshford Lc, New York-based fund reported 809,165 shares. Tcw Grp has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% or 5,392 shares. Regions holds 11,794 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 681,853 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 27,810 shares. Clearbridge Lc has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. The insider DECKER SUSAN L sold $332,108.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 377,451 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. 72,752 are owned by Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,082 shares. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Com holds 46,041 shares. Fil holds 0.01% or 27,932 shares in its portfolio. 16,737 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust. Psagot Investment House holds 9,674 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 206,343 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc has 0.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Greatmark Inv Prtn holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,460 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 11,169 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited has invested 2.37% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 109,823 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Communications has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Blackrock has 27.48 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.