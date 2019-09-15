Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Rose While Telos Capital Management Has Trimmed by $432,696 Its Holding; As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Increased Position by $1.52 Million

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,826 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, down from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08 million shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 51.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 117,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 344,135 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, up from 227,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 4.99 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $341.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,134 shares to 106,393 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,839 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.74% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hwg Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). West Oak Llc holds 9,190 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Central Asset Invests & Mgmt Holdg (Hk) Limited holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,705 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc accumulated 6,769 shares. Bessemer Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 850 shares. Colonial Advsrs holds 32,682 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Clarkston Cap Prns Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 108,733 shares. Bluestein R H & Company, Michigan-based fund reported 276,214 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 48,541 shares stake. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 5,711 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 5.97M shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foothills Asset accumulated 21,538 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 103,425 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 9,293 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 13,224 shares stake. Sterling Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 171,253 shares. Ajo L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.54 million shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 685,435 shares. Nordea Invest stated it has 357,904 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.42% stake. 323,388 are owned by Goelzer Management Incorporated. Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 5,850 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd accumulated 34,017 shares. 75,520 are owned by Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd has 1.08 million shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0.1% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).