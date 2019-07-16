Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Rose While Autus Asset Management Lowered Stake; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increases Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST)

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,656 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17M, up from 61,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 1.33M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 20,508 shares to 147,336 shares, valued at $11.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 31,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.73 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 19,424 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 350,553 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Smith Salley & Assocs holds 0.2% or 5,068 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 1,723 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp has 0.36% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 406,961 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 203,681 shares. Moreover, Proffitt And Goodson has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10 shares. 2,277 were reported by Ftb. Iberiabank stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Birmingham Cap Mngmt Com Al reported 0.3% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 1.93M shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt has 4,605 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 25,752 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 19,065 shares to 458,436 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,002 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

