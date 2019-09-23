Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Price Rose While Ensemble Capital Management Lowered by $501,600 Its Position; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Declined, Smithfield Trust Company Lifted by $746,013 Its Stake

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 52.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 3.47M shares traded or 75.36% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 5,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 85,862 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, up from 80,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34M shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,100 shares to 41,860 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 74,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT) by 19,706 shares to 247,544 shares, valued at $25.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW) by 2,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,636 shares, and cut its stake in Short Term Corporate (Vcsh) (VCSH).

