Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake Held by Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc; Gateway Advisory Decreased Stake in Aes (AES) by $320,400

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 20,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,832 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 47,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 5.86M shares traded or 20.90% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4130.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 8,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 8,461 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $290.69. About 4.65 million shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34 million and $388.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (CPI) by 30,832 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $44.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $258.40M for 10.23 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

