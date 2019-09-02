Costco Whsl New (COST) Shares Rose While Sunbelt Securities Cut Position by $348,480; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $6.05 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.69% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 318 are owned by Trustmark Bank & Trust Department. Randolph has 2.6% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Permanens Capital Lp invested in 0.01% or 130 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 18,400 shares. Notis reported 3,217 shares. The Missouri-based Amer Century Companies Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Robecosam Ag accumulated 3,499 shares. Hikari Tsushin reported 1,400 shares. Lakeview Ltd stated it has 0.64% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,508 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 19,424 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Alkeon Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,722 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp owns 32,952 shares. 805,490 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Sys.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10B for 29.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,008 shares to 10,909 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 181,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).