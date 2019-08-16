Costco Whsl New (COST) Shares Rose While Bristol John W & Company Has Decreased by $446,974 Its Position; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $4.87 Million

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 3.58 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 1,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 414,041 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.26M, down from 415,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $274.31. About 479,651 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,300 shares to 4,400 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,600 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.11 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares to 449,825 shares, valued at $74.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

