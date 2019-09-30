Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Lowered Stake by $432,696; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Trimmed by $469,920 Its Holding

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 5,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $271.39. About 1.08M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc analyzed 1,639 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,826 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $126.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $288.09. About 726,234 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 22,000 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. 11,971 are owned by Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Company. Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 0.02% or 2,317 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% or 2,971 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Monetary Grp Inc Inc invested in 16,370 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Beacon Fincl Grp owns 6,602 shares. Bluemar Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.15% stake. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1,746 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 855 shares. Atria Invs Limited holds 0.06% or 1,602 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment holds 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 49,174 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa owns 2,616 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership reported 133,303 shares. Country Club Trust Na reported 4,107 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.59 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,500 shares to 3,950 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $341.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,375 shares to 26,808 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barr E S Com owns 3,164 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,361 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mairs Power Incorporated holds 3,422 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com reported 0.35% stake. Epoch Investment Prtnrs holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.26 million shares. First Republic Management has invested 0.58% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lodestar Investment Counsel Il owns 6,020 shares. Hilltop owns 0.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,383 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Heartland Consultants accumulated 944 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 2,081 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Massachusetts-based Cadence Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Savant Capital Limited Liability Company owns 5,457 shares.