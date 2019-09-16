Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Trimmed Position; Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Holding in Tetra Tech (TTEK) as Shares Rose

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 21,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 105,336 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.84 million, down from 126,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $289.85. About 739,393 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 21,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 27,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 94,556 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.91M for 24.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 95 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 0.62% more from 44.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.05% or 6,607 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 33,903 shares. 493,339 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Management Ltd. Blackrock accumulated 8.59 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 366,695 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 65,572 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trillium Asset Management Llc reported 56,949 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Us Bancorp De invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 117,872 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ghp Investment Inc accumulated 109,306 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 21,838 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners by 12,985 shares to 869,352 shares, valued at $22.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Site Centers Corp by 120,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cahill Advsrs reported 3,977 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 689 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 1.24 million shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 13,320 shares. Texas-based South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.42% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 798,205 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ci Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 104 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc owns 2,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 11,697 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 1,771 shares. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.27% stake. Smith Salley & Assocs reported 4,942 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Company owns 127,443 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.64 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 135,600 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 8,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.