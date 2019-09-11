Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding by $6.57 Billion; Camarda Financial Advisors Has Lifted Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.48 Million as Share Price Declined

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 27,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 292,101 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.75B, up from 264,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $290.69. About 4.65M shares traded or 150.42% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 6.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Investment Advsr accumulated 132,299 shares. Wellington Shields And Commerce Ltd Liability reported 0.8% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Scott Selber Incorporated accumulated 0.95% or 33,725 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amg Trust Commercial Bank owns 35,258 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 5,836 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinnacle owns 65,148 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Old National State Bank In accumulated 190,442 shares. Arga Investment Mgmt LP reported 4,025 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.19% or 10.57 million shares. Webster Bancorp N A reported 101,316 shares stake. Atria Invs Limited Com has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,923 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 176 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd owns 272,279 shares.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 655,182 shares to 2,892 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 23,253 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $188.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 13,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,830 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.