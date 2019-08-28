Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose; As Lennox Intl (LII) Stock Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Increased Its Stake by $852,720

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $248.54. About 202,152 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 39,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 40,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.33. About 4.85 million shares traded or 165.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,425 shares to 23,585 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington National Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 46,705 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 4,052 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.64% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 26,854 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cwh reported 3,840 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 0.03% stake. Strs Ohio invested in 397,061 shares. Connecticut-based Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0.69% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Garde Capital Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Farmers Bancorp owns 420 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 6.07 million shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Co holds 0.42% or 13,096 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13,174 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 4,892 are owned by Alps Advisors Incorporated. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 175 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 90,690 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.07% or 152,000 shares. Mai Management has 4,616 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C has 2.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Fmr Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 306 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv has 3,405 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,608 shares. Smithfield holds 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 70 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 1,723 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 40,902 are owned by Citigroup.