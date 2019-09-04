Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $4.84 Million; Bridges Investment Management Has Upped Carnival Cl A (CCL) Holding by $3.14 Million as Market Value Declined

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.58 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $296.12. About 1.33M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (CCL) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 62,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 201,581 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, up from 138,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 3.13 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cost Woes Likely to Hinder Guess?’s (GES) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UK cost watchdog recommends Novartis’ blindness therapy Luxturna – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Continental AG seeks deeper cost cuts as profit drops – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vera Bradley Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon’s Presence AI Acquisition Is A Good Deal If It Didn’t Cost More Than $350 Million – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Lc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 85,000 shares. Moreover, Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Financial Counselors holds 62,480 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 9,127 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Company owns 1,885 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Com reported 5.78 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison Prns Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh has 69,490 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 46,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 3.86% or 4,404 shares. Iberiabank invested in 0.93% or 32,952 shares. Harvest Management invested in 2,100 shares. Paloma Ptnrs accumulated 20,788 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Nordea Invest Ab invested in 0.01% or 23,696 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation reported 0.19% stake.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,536 shares to 107,903 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,948 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,158 are owned by Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 33,367 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 18,944 were accumulated by Paloma Management. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc invested in 0% or 41,039 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% stake. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.56% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.12% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Suntrust Banks invested in 38.55M shares or 10.3% of the stock. Dumont & Blake Inv Lc reported 24,586 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 471,914 are held by Waters Parkerson & Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kames Cap Pcl reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 20,080 are held by First National Tru. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hartford Mngmt has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).