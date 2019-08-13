Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Norinchukin Bank The Upped Its Stake; Holder Hexavest Lifted Phillips 66 Tive (PSX) Holding

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 130,701 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.65 million, up from 127,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $271.31. About 1.50M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Tive (PSX) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 49,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 338,714 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.24 million, up from 289,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Tive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $98.31. About 2.07 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc Ce (NYSE:CAG) by 867,619 shares to 6,701 shares, valued at $186,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kasikornbank Pub Co N (KPCPY) by 43,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,719 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc Co (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Clarivest Asset Ltd Company reported 100,571 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cardinal invested in 15,546 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 43,509 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 73,108 shares stake. 4,118 are held by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Stevens Limited Partnership holds 77,164 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 938 shares. Department Mb Finance National Bank & Trust N A invested in 0.01% or 488 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dana Advsr stated it has 3,284 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northside Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,406 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advsr owns 19,551 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. California-based Private Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bkd Wealth Limited Com holds 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 4,323 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This 1 Expense Is Hurting Americans Financially — and It Keeps Climbing – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “State Street (STT) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Down – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S Africa puts initial universal healthcare cost at $17 bln – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Retirement Expense Could Cost You $335,000 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Management Gru stated it has 3,151 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers State Bank invested in 420 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hanseatic Management Incorporated reported 5,107 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 16,800 shares. Moreover, United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 170,957 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 1.21% or 17,570 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 38,423 shares. Harbour Inv Lc invested 4.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 5,767 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 12,407 shares. 5,836 were reported by Covington Invest Advsrs Incorporated. Regent Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Penobscot Management Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Community Fincl Svcs Group Ltd holds 3.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 36,670 shares. Comgest Invsts Sas invested in 79,083 shares or 0.42% of the stock.