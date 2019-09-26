Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding by $341,088 as Share Value Rose; 8X8 New (EGHT) Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Cut Position by $335,472 as Shares Rose

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 373,734 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp analyzed 1,292 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 77,031 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36 million, down from 78,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $126.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $287.97. About 1.15M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,277 activity.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “8×8 Continues Expansion With New Office and Presence in Minneapolis to Better Serve Customers and Partners in the Midwest – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B. Riley downgrades 8×8 on earnings questions – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 8×8 Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spending outlook for 8×8 worries analysts; shares -3.5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,285 were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Us Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 258 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 109 shares. Srs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Pier Llc owns 294,061 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 65,347 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 14.12M shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Co Ma stated it has 1.12 million shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 555,488 shares. Tiger Glob Management Ltd Llc owns 4.73M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 17,681 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 95,700 shares.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares to 801 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 38,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.53% or 397,713 shares. 1,335 are owned by Spears Abacus Ltd Co. Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.55% stake. Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,163 shares. 12,670 are held by Cetera Advisors Limited. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Metropolitan Life Ins Comm reported 88,010 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 2.52% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Etrade Capital Limited Liability owns 9,943 shares. Interocean Ltd invested in 861 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fin Ma has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pnc Service Group stated it has 637,299 shares. American Century Cos has invested 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation owns 112,067 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. London Of Virginia owns 1,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.46 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 7,650 shares to 130,939 shares, valued at $24.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 14,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).