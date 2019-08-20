Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Garde Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.64 Million; As Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Stock Rose, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Increased Position by $81.33 Million

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (PGNX) by 64922.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 17,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% . The institutional investor held 17,556 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.46M, up from 27 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 566,137 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 25/04/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Progenics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUF; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $83.4M; 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra; 16/05/2018 – Progenics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 6,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,376 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 11,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $275.61. About 1.31 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Managers Corporation Oh stated it has 3.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Liberty Capital Mngmt Inc holds 2.56% or 20,972 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 608 shares. Sadoff Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 0.73% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 34,415 shares. Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Legacy Private Trust holds 0.03% or 1,177 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Woodstock holds 1.17% or 26,932 shares. Moreover, First Financial In has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). World Asset Management holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 34,421 shares. First Comml Bank Tru owns 2,575 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Company accumulated 288,414 shares. Colonial Tru accumulated 32,674 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company owns 3,915 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,555 shares to 239,300 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 8,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.23 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Credit Suisse hails cost discipline as net profit jumps 45% – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Asset managers farm out trading as costs and complexity climb – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Visa critical of India’s move towards no-fee debit card transactions – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Deere to slash costs after trade war hits earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Regarding Velan Capital – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Additional Governance Enhancements Nasdaq:PGNX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CMS Grants New Technology Add-On Payment for Inpatient Use of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Progenics (PGNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (Put) (NYSE:RF) by 278 shares to 22 shares, valued at $31.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Call).