Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Garde Capital Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose; Tetra Technologies (TTI) Holding Boosted by New Generation Advisors Llc

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 6,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,376 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 11,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $9 during the last trading session, reaching $287.46. About 2.04 million shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 77,635 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, i; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 25/05/2018 – Tetra Pak swims against the tide in defence of plastic straws; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Cobham Wireless Supplies TETRA Gear for Beijing Metro Line; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Rev $199.4M; 03/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – FORMER CEO, BERNARD FORTIER, LEFT CORPORATION ON APRIL 3; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE REPORTS MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY PACT WITH TETRA NATURAL; 06/03/2018 – GSK SAYS CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE EFFICACY OF FLUARIX TETRA; 05/03/2018 Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenbrier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 10.76% or 250,000 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,267 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Co invested in 6,861 shares. Intl holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4.35M shares. First Tru reported 4,122 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 20,442 shares. Cls Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,122 shares. Community Group Limited Liability, Vermont-based fund reported 36,670 shares. North Point Managers Oh invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Huntington Bancshares has 0.88% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 219,769 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 46,041 shares. Carlson Mgmt holds 0.07% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Llc has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Provident owns 667,521 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advsrs Lc owns 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,590 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Deutsche Telekom confident U.S. merger will still deliver cost savings – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Credit Suisse hails cost discipline as net profit jumps 45% – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acushnet Holdings, Costco Wholesale and Scholastic – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 10,102 shares to 94,146 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.41 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 452,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 353,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cna accumulated 55,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 3,611 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 204,390 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Company accumulated 74,073 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.01% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Pnc Finance Grp holds 0% or 11,430 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 621,887 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 95,708 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). The Colorado-based Rk Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TETRA Technologies (TTI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TETRA Technologies CEO Brightman to retire, succeeded by Murphy – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.