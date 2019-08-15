Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Increased Its Position by $10.39 Million; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Decreased Its Stake

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 487.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 42,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 51,722 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $270.93. About 410,460 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 2,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 81,451 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94 million, down from 83,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $163.16. About 306,880 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14,746 shares to 18,536 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 8,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Atalanta Sosnoff Llc accumulated 327,770 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Tru owns 22,173 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp invested in 1.65M shares or 2.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.64% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 8,974 were reported by Guyasuta Advsrs. Pnc Fincl Group holds 1.61 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. The California-based Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barclays Public Limited reported 1.06M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 15,105 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cv Starr And Trust has 4.89% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 70,000 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4.90M shares. Financial Services Corporation reported 1,648 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 14,470 shares to 30,980 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,545 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co owns 920 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 1.27M were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 12,243 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Field And Main Financial Bank reported 4,011 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,143 shares. Monetta Ser holds 3.05% or 17,500 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,446 shares. Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ssi Inv reported 1,376 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 769,011 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Penobscot Inv invested in 4,945 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assocs Inc invested 6.39% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 42,500 shares. Saturna Cap Corp reported 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).