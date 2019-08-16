Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Boosted Stake by $1.39 Million as Share Value Rose; Cms Energy (CMS) Stock Price Rose While Comgest Global Investors Sas Raised Position by $1.84 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 124,033 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, up from 90,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.24. About 1.10M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 25/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information; 29/03/2018 – Sen. Collins: Senators Collins, Shaheen Urge CMS to Provide Coverage for Glucose Monitoring Smartphone Apps; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Heller Questions CMS Official on his Electronic Prescribing Bill; 15/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 32, Form CMS-1728; 22/04/2018 – DJ CMS Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMS); 22/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 07/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information; 19/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Serviceware SE: Publication of home country pursuant to Section 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,021 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 7,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $274.21. About 739,379 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 70,900 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $512.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,300 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 9,163 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company owns 171,585 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 64 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 89,054 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 55,502 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4.15M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Capital Ww Invsts stated it has 0.2% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Nomura stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 5,056 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 638,663 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Franklin Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Vanguard Gru invested in 0.08% or 35.18 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 23,610 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Duff Phelps Invest Management invested 2.08% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Company reported 1,590 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 2.32% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Sageworth Trust has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Vista Cap Prns Inc holds 0.13% or 2,519 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cadence Lc has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 122,413 were reported by Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 19,424 shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Co reported 64,924 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management reported 8,114 shares stake. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 26,910 shares. Bamco reported 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Chilton Invest Limited Liability has invested 3.72% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.48% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 15,769 shares to 45,951 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,111 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.