Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Coe Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Glacier Bancorp Common (GBCI)

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,366 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 10,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 986,472 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc Common (GBCI) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 351,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10 million, up from 301,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 77,601 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 26.59 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And Inc stated it has 3,453 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 268 are owned by Bamco. Private Asset Management Inc stated it has 55,473 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Synovus Fin Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 12,515 were accumulated by Mitchell Mngmt. Carmignac Gestion invested in 954,075 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,088 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 4,052 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,967 shares. Burns J W And New York holds 0.52% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 8,803 shares. Argi Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,188 shares. 20,972 are owned by Liberty Capital Mgmt. The Kentucky-based Field Main Natl Bank has invested 0.92% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Welch And Forbes reported 115,834 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: WU, COST, SBUX – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SunCoke Energy’s MLP Acquisition to Lower Cost of Operation – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is T. Rowe Price Personal Strategy Growth (TRSGX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CarMax (KMX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany (TIF) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,790 shares to 1,448 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,390 shares, and cut its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).