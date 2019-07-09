Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Increased Its Stake by $483,274; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bank Of The West Raised Its Position

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 23,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,437 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 24,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 2.74M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 1,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,288 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 11,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $269.4. About 846,749 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher LP holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 19,962 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Lc owns 6,448 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.21% or 2,426 shares. Planning Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.33% or 18,019 shares. Washington owns 0.51% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 37,563 shares. California-based Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.24% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.48% or 350,553 shares. Carroll Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,918 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.19% or 34,093 shares. Kansas-based Cognios Cap Lc has invested 0.27% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp owns 144,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Ca holds 0.14% or 1,501 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.88% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 219,769 shares. Asset Strategies holds 3,085 shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,268 shares to 20,909 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,149 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cqs Cayman LP invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Consolidated Ltd Liability has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated owns 200 shares. C Ww Wide Group Inc A S stated it has 187,306 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Miller Mngmt LP holds 6.33% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 453,990 shares. 10,150 are held by Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd. 124,800 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Colony Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.42% or 187,883 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ima Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 2,012 shares. Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pnc Services Grp stated it has 1.19 million shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel has 1.41% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 265,134 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 80,380 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 703,396 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 18,919 shares to 15,200 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,677 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).