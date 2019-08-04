Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $715,352 as Stock Value Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Position Maintained by Fulton Bank

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 6,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 73,211 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 66,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 138,910 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64M, down from 141,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.61M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares to 359,225 shares, valued at $17.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 94,439 shares. Sabal Trust stated it has 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Eastern Bankshares invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,388 shares. Blair William And Il owns 302,591 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Burney Co holds 1,827 shares. Guardian Trust reported 281,827 shares stake. Charles Schwab Management reported 1.93M shares stake. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 6,351 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 4,835 shares. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Spears Abacus Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Stifel Fincl holds 0.71% or 1.03 million shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.47% or 84,850 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 19,962 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook warns of costly privacy changes, discloses another U.S. probe – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports June Sales Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “State Street (STT) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Down – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wendy’s Banks on Unit Expansion & Technology Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto hits cost blowout at Mongolia copper expansion – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.93 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisers Invt Tr by 121,866 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $65.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,381 shares, and cut its stake in Natixis Fds Tr Ii (VNVYX).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Earnings: ABBV Stock Pops on Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.53% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Sarissa Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,000 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.34% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 95.19M shares. M&T Bankshares stated it has 1.03 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory reported 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Allstate Corporation stated it has 113,820 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Park Avenue Llc holds 12,210 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. At Fincl Bank stated it has 26,088 shares. Aviance Mgmt Lc stated it has 905 shares. First Amer Bankshares holds 0.54% or 93,552 shares. Oakworth holds 0.14% or 8,350 shares. Oarsman Cap has 32,948 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bryn Mawr Communications owns 44,248 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.