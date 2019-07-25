Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $715,352 as Stock Rose; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Declined, Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 271,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32 million, down from 294,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 513,035 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,910 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64M, down from 141,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $280.44. About 737,328 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Anthem shares sink as cost concerns overshadow earnings beat – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Anthem beats second-quarter profit estimates, ups 2019 earnings forecast – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy in Time for the Back-to-School Rush – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How McDonald’s Stock Hit an All-Time High (and How It Could Continue) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 205,112 shares. Ally Fin has 0.32% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 160,187 shares. First Personal Services holds 0.99% or 13,462 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 42,978 shares. Connors Investor Svcs accumulated 56,661 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 109,823 shares. Advisory Network Ltd owns 18,982 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). L And S Advsr owns 13,431 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na has invested 0.24% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sarasin Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 733,841 shares. Brookmont Cap Management holds 0.23% or 1,569 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares to 331,503 shares, valued at $24.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.71 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Cookson Peirce & has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 106,072 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.48 million shares stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 93,337 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Prelude Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.08% or 4,754 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Llp holds 0% or 39,760 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Whittier Trust Company reported 4,081 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.09% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 6.61M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Amer Grp Inc holds 0% or 2,475 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 162,500 shares to 996,388 shares, valued at $53.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.88 million for 11.32 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.