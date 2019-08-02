Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Upped Its Holding by $772,222; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Sns Financial Group Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 67,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5,913 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 73,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 3,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 18,982 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 15,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.61M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,487 shares to 4,730 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity by 26,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has 2,418 shares. 22,690 were accumulated by Freestone Capital Ltd Co. 235,225 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 288,414 shares. Mathes Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 2,100 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Mount Vernon Md has 4.79% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,971 shares. Zacks Invest Management invested in 11,053 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 1.14% or 78,010 shares. Jag Limited Liability Co holds 1,020 shares. 3,188 were reported by Capstone Fincl Advisors Incorporated. Cumberland Prtn Limited holds 23,098 shares. 17,864 were accumulated by Van Eck Associate. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 16,845 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Easy Mistake Will Cost You 8.6%+ Dividends (and big gains) – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Costco’s Charts Remain Ultra Bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. Democratic hopeful Amy Klobuchar proposes drug cost plan aimed at seniors – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Not so sterling: a history of UK currency crises – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “British Airways owner IAG’s profit propelled by North American tailwind – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 51,391 shares to 636,292 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.