Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Increased Holding by $345,048; As International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 1,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 108,733 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.73 million, up from 107,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.27M shares traded or 102.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 71.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 254,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The hedge fund held 613,076 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.95 million, up from 358,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 1.72 million shares traded or 47.77% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.21% or 9,950 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 366,588 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.29% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 6,000 shares. Sit Assoc holds 0.01% or 1,520 shares in its portfolio. 25,233 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Palisade Ltd Liability Corp Nj invested in 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Finemark Bancshares Trust holds 0.03% or 3,797 shares in its portfolio. 97,561 are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Conning has 1,666 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northeast Investment has 0.07% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 86,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mairs Power reported 2,466 shares. Dean Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,950 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 14,252 shares to 83,760 shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 15,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,728 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

