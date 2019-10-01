Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose While Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Trimmed Stake; As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 135.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 98,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 171,190 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 72,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 370,224 shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA)

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $288.11. About 2.18 million shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ensemble Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gladius Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Contravisory Inv Mngmt reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 38,196 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lau Associates Ltd Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mraz Amerine And Associates stated it has 2,479 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.38% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3.54M shares. 554,490 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp reported 54,514 shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc has invested 5.72% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aspiriant Llc owns 1,173 shares. Moreover, Globeflex LP has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6 shares. Woodstock invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 43,783 are held by Highland Cap Ltd Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.47 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 59,750 shares to 117,427 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 82,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,688 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 325,297 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested in 0% or 10,775 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Grandeur Peak Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 18,279 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 1,000 shares. 15,217 are held by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Hudock Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 153 shares. Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.23% or 1.02 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 538,154 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 25,582 shares. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has 33,457 shares. Captrust Finance holds 0% or 161 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0% or 20,867 shares.