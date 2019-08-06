Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose While Evergreen Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Brighton Jones Increases Position in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 4,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 73,208 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, up from 68,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 1,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,158 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 7,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $265.1. About 3.33 million shares traded or 93.04% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 170,941 shares. Oregon-based Pioneer Financial Bank N A Or has invested 4.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management New York has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,362 shares. Baskin Financial Svcs reported 159,116 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 2.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dana Invest has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,878 were accumulated by Sabal Tru. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa accumulated 148,962 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Azimuth Management Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 138,407 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 173,526 shares. Salem Incorporated owns 2,150 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 626,158 shares. Madison Invest Hldg reported 0.15% stake. Alphamark Advisors Llc owns 24,149 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 138,985 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,231 shares to 150,536 shares, valued at $25.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,858 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.20 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 25,032 shares to 48,704 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).