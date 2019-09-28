Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Rose While Texas Yale Capital Upped Stake by $321,552; At&T (Put) (T) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,346 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CNN’s Zucker in lead to run WarnerMedia – NBC – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T prepays, terminates $5.9B in term loans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx: I’m Not Jumping Ship – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Capital Ltd has 10,547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Haverford Tru Communication has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 146,637 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 89,819 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,003 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 68.53M shares. Sonata Cap Grp Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kistler holds 0.68% or 53,117 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 178,339 shares. First City Management holds 2.33% or 95,396 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bokf Na holds 0.81% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fin has 0.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 583,736 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.