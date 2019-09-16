Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Rose While Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Trimmed Position by $3.14 Million; Rare Infrastructure LTD Lowered Its Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Position as Stock Value Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 630,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 138,034 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80M, down from 768,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $110.56. About 209,551 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR)

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $289.35. About 649,540 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US Solar Construction Cost Keeps Dropping: 3 Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monster Beverage’s Energy Drinks Unit Strong, Costs High – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Product Demand Aids Stanley Black & Decker Despite Cost Woes – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Children’s Place Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.59 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 50,502 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Company invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Sigma Invest Counselors has 0.49% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 15,748 shares. 2,025 are held by South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Northern holds 6.38M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Bancorp reported 1.91% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.17% stake. 800 are held by Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc. The New York-based Michael Susan Dell Foundation has invested 2.79% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pecaut And Commerce holds 2.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 11,770 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,483 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp stated it has 7,763 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 0.4% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability invested 2.62% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Continues to Investigate the Following Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Will Newly Acquired Genesee And Wyoming Pay For Its Infrastructure? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ORIT, GWR, OMN, PVTL – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.50 million for 21.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Inc reported 2,293 shares. Federated Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 295,749 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 85,499 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Tcw Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,256 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Grp has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 28,644 are owned by Blair William & Il. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 78,835 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Smithfield Tru Co invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 38,357 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.30M shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 805,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).