Costco Whsl New (COST) Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Gofen & Glossberg Has Raised Stake

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 23,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 192,475 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.00 million, up from 169,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.95. About 8.23M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 1,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 98,438 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.01M, up from 97,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $287.91. About 1.98 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,611 shares to 95,681 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 7,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,180 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,356 are held by Lipe Dalton. First Western Mngmt Com accumulated 3,341 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parthenon Ltd Liability accumulated 28,378 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 0.11% or 15,732 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 13,197 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc has 2.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 96,355 shares. 7,048 are owned by Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corp. Shine Invest Advisory Ser has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bridges Mgmt invested in 128,644 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 26,810 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Mgmt holds 101,664 shares. Perkins reported 0.56% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 168,556 are owned by Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 188,800 shares to 347,800 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,229 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

