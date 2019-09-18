Costco Whsl New (COST) Position Has Raised by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Ing Groep Nv Has Cut by $6.88 Million Its Holding

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 33,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 205,869 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.75M, down from 239,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $208.61. About 1.48 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 86.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,583 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, up from 1,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $289.68. About 910,586 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 166,148 shares to 171,521 shares, valued at $19.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.51% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 12,988 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,512 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp owns 36,126 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Pictet Natl Bank And Limited invested in 1.72% or 18,790 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,769 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.26% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,475 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt has 0.19% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 833,067 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 5,239 shares. Natixis invested 1.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Money Management Limited Liability invested in 2.18% or 19,667 shares. Cls Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hudson Bay LP has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv reported 5,601 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.49 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.