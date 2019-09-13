Costco Whsl New (COST) Position Has Lifted by Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc; Advent International Has Trimmed Its Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $20.00 Million as Shares Rose

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.85 million, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 1.30 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 1,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 108,733 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.73 million, up from 107,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $292.49. About 540,795 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 55,171 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated owns 23,439 shares. 10,490 were reported by Cubic Asset Ltd. Alps Advsr Inc stated it has 490,987 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Allstate reported 198,917 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Regent Invest Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.68% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.47% or 703,978 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 484,836 are held by Gulf Natl Bank (Uk). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.02% or 185,688 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 46,246 shares. Northern holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 23.09M shares. Asset Ltd reported 86,470 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92M for 23.30 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.