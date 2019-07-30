Costco Whsl New (COST) Position Has Lifted by Pathstone Family Office Llc; First Long Island Investors Has Cut Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stake by $4.98 Million as Stock Value Declined

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 417.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,118 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 1,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 410,648 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 69,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 154,946 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 224,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 1.08 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Middleton Sean. Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,797 shares to 40,469 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 49,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 51,700 shares to 284,257 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

