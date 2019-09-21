Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose While Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Decreased Its Position by $3.14 Million; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Upped Its Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) as Stock Price Declined

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56M shares traded or 28.07% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.60M market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 238,377 shares traded or 106.70% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Costco (COST) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HJLI) Single Biggest Risk For Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assessing Retail Standout Costco (COST) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. House Speaker Pelosi unveils proposal to lower drug prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 83,959 were accumulated by Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Intersect Cap Ltd invested in 0.44% or 4,288 shares. General Co Incorporated has 2.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tarbox Family Office invested in 2,444 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs accumulated 2,895 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 46,000 shares. North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Garde Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Raymond James Fincl Incorporated stated it has 192,204 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 45,148 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 14,258 shares. Texas Yale Corporation has invested 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).