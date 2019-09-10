Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose While Cls Investments Upped Stake by $1.15 Million; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Value Rose While Parthenon Raised Stake

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 124,335 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 340.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 4,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,122 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 1,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $296.68. About 1.43M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 45,597 shares. Vestor Ltd owns 837 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Armstrong Henry H Associate holds 0.04% or 1,196 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Lp reported 922 shares. Apriem Advsrs owns 1,498 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc accumulated 2,764 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,247 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 2,771 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.66% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 25,698 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 6,636 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 282,046 shares. Cleararc owns 10,699 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas Incorporated stated it has 0.7% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 5,347 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 32,539 shares to 813 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 4,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,944 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,933 shares. Bluestein R H holds 3,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 116,020 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 18,851 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 21,393 shares. 115,636 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Lord Abbett Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. North Star Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 3,215 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,031 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Rech owns 10,431 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 476,658 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 67,741 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 321 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,819 shares to 143,758 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,208 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).