Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose While Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position Has Upped by Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 13,595 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,332 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 11,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $287.24. About 113,604 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 848,008 shares stake. Marco Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 55,431 shares. Asset Strategies reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Atlantic Union Financial Bank stated it has 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pacific Global Inv Mngmt accumulated 10,198 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc holds 2,554 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd reported 3,485 shares. 1,193 are owned by Verity And Verity Ltd Co. 3,117 are held by Cim Investment Mangement. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 72,701 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc invested in 1,533 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parnassus Ca, a California-based fund reported 2.24M shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com reported 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Comgest Global Sas invested in 83,183 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Windward Capital Ca has 93,201 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.38 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

