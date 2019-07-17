Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Valuation Rose While Coe Capital Management Decreased by $812,152 Its Holding; As Endologix (ELGX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Nea Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,366 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 10,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $280.65. About 1.23M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 216,153 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All You Need to Know About Endologix (ELGX) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Endologix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Avis, California Resources, Brinker, Endologix and Brookdale – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Endologix Appoints Matthew Thompson, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mgmt Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 249,021 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. NEELS GUIDO J also bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares. Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of stock. Shares for $19,995 were bought by Zenty III Thomas F.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.73 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Democrat Harris unveils plan to lower drug costs, put ‘people over profit’ – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rio Tinto hits cost blowout at Mongolia copper expansion – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BJ’s Restaurants Rides on Menu Innovation Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Refurbishing Prince Harry and wife Meghan’s home cost 2.4 mln pounds – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,388 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 101,321 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 26,730 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 3,152 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pennsylvania Tru Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,800 shares. Tcw Incorporated holds 443,699 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc invested in 6,361 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 989 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc holds 0.08% or 2,764 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 7,620 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department owns 1.61% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 29,211 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,723 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 85,695 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Inc Lp has 235,445 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).