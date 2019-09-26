Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Valuation Rose While Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lifted Kohls Com (KSS) Holding by $644,981

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Kohls Corp Com (KSS) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 13,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 120,047 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, up from 106,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Kohls Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 1.30M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,332 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 11,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $288.47. About 1.06M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.50 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 165,297 shares to 217,633 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc Com by 120,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,888 shares, and cut its stake in Commercial Veh Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CVGI).

