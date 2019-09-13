Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Telos Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $432,696; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Highlander Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $796,800 as Valuation Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 27.58M shares traded or 93.48% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,826 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.89. About 2.94M shares traded or 51.95% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 73,694 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 2.13 million shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Grassi Invest reported 12,200 shares. 395,607 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.01M shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 418 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Element Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 3.95% stake. Murphy Cap holds 0.61% or 71,870 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 176,846 shares. 11,277 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 38,663 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 85,120 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,150 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.71 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Mgmt stated it has 1,157 shares. State Street accumulated 18.26 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.73% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 42,728 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Llc holds 18,952 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 4,224 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Com accumulated 3,252 shares. Coatue Management Ltd owns 1,084 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks accumulated 0.8% or 172,049 shares. 1,485 are held by Regent Inv Limited Co. American Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 1,695 shares. Indiana Trust & Invest owns 7,689 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank invested in 0.25% or 112,676 shares. Hendley & Inc has invested 0.23% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $341.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,204 shares to 242,874 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.65 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lloyds warns PPI could cost it an extra 1.8 bln pounds – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Incyte Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INCY) 29% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Draghi ties Lagarde’s hands with promise of indefinite stimulus – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roche personalized cancer treatment to cost about $204,560 a year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.