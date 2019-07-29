Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined While Wetherby Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $424,954

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,269 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel analyzed 1,637 shares as the company's stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,259 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 21,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 1.45 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 8.17 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,257 shares to 67,031 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 14,083 shares to 27,233 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.