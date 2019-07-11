Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Position; Commerce Bank Holds Position in Texas Instrs (TXN)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 130,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 468,198 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.66 million, up from 337,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.51. About 1.81M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,925 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 4,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $276.41. About 1.46M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Texas Instruments Incorporated's (NASDAQ:TXN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance" on May 08, 2019

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 1.77M shares to 103,941 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,948 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. The insider TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $418,992. $922,762 worth of stock was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791. $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by BAHAI AHMAD. Another trade for 9,270 shares valued at $936,455 was made by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, February 8 CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 14,749 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 26,061 shares to 31,106 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 10,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.