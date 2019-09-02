Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Increased Position by $1.65 Million; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Aon Plc (AON) by $2.01 Million

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 292.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9,127 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 2,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 39,474 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 51,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 696,904 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 15,430 shares to 216,144 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $334.38 million for 34.06 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 50,400 shares to 409,830 shares, valued at $26.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 34,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,804 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

