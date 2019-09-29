Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Marco Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Aptargroup (ATR) Shareholder Colony Group Has Lowered Position as Shares Rose

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 5,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 25,369 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, down from 30,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.67. About 149,159 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 55,431 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 59,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 101,688 shares to 139,694 shares, valued at $27.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Claymore Etf Guggenheim Bulletshrs 2022 Corp Bd by 417,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84 million for 31.23 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,743 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 4,392 shares. Cordasco Financial Network accumulated 28 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 8 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc has 25,360 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 407,162 shares. Argent Mngmt Lc has 9,404 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 85,345 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 45,863 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 4,445 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.