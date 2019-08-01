Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Koshinski Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Share Value Rose, Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Trimmed Position by $937,248

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 9,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 257,598 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80M, down from 266,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.79. About 7.18 million shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 91.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 833 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 10,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $275.07. About 1.64 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares to 189,102 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VTV) by 26,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. $119.77M worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock or 29,621 shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M on Thursday, January 31. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.85 million shares. Stock Yards Bancorp Trust owns 100,883 shares. Westwood Gru has 17,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 467,346 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.08 million shares. Seizert Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,890 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Company reported 36,629 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lpl Fincl Lc owns 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.08M shares. Covington Cap Mgmt invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lucas Mgmt holds 18,057 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,294 shares. Strategic Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 54,847 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Management Company owns 0.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 78,744 shares. Profit Invest Management has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,122 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,396 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation owns 5.56% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 23,782 shares. 4,011 were accumulated by Field & Main Bancshares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 824,436 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 206,343 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 0.11% or 4,634 shares. Elm Advsr Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 3,060 shares. Whittier Tru Co, California-based fund reported 49,356 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.86% or 13,174 shares. 900 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants. Ballentine Prns Llc holds 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 5,210 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 239,810 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Co holds 46,121 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 527,613 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.19% or 4,560 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.18 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.