Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Destination Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lowered Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $1.08 Million

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management analyzed 2,009 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 126,421 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61 million, down from 128,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $293.85. About 1.01M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc analyzed 14,982 shares as the company's stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 24,529 shares to 836,958 shares, valued at $43.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 85,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.04 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $733.39M for 14.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,354 shares to 132,043 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 42,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).