Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Chilton Investment Co Lifted Its Stake; Highstreet Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) by $2.34 Million as Share Price Declined

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 5,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,736 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.99M, up from 432,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $276.31. About 1.15M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 64,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.33 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 134,167 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 67,228 shares to 54,268 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 9,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,787 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Cap Ltd owns 3.86% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,404 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,088 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 1,911 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mngmt stated it has 34,415 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company owns 3,446 shares. Granite Inv Prns Lc holds 31,751 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 101,321 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 42,978 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 46,929 shares. Country Tru Bank has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 55 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department holds 1.61% or 29,211 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Co has 0.42% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hikari Tsushin Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 11,368 shares to 79,656 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,264 shares, and cut its stake in The Southern Co. (NYSE:SO).