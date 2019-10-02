Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $465,055; Toron Capital Markets Upped Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $2.74 Million as Shares Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 75,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.06 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 2.59 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,332 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 11,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $283.93. About 2.65M shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge: Back And Forth Continues On Mainline Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge: 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge: Let’s Be Realistic – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 26,045 shares to 5,348 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 116,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,566 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge holds 921 shares. Mariner owns 61,362 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Paradigm invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hills Bancorp And Com has 6,979 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Montecito Financial Bank Trust has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Coe Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,959 shares. Madison Holdg accumulated 26,922 shares. Alberta Inv has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 21,100 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 4.94 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 5.83 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Veritas Management Llp stated it has 620 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Prtnrs reported 1,915 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Corp, a Hawaii-based fund reported 117,589 shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv has 0.16% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Btc Capital has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Analog Devices, Blackstone, Bloom Energy, Cleveland-Cliffs, Ford, Micron, PG&E, Snap, VMWare and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cathay General Bancorp’s Earnings Growth To Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The High Cost of the Banking Business – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Qz.com and their article: “Charles Schwab’s zero-fee commissions still have costs – Quartz” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Compelling Reasons for Companies to Split Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.